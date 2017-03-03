Jose Mourinho has given transfer updates on three of his Manchester United players, telling reporters that he wants to keep forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, while confirming that Luke Shaw will make a return to the matchday squad for the visit of Bournemouth tomorrow.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a fine maiden campaign in English football, scoring 26 goals in 38 appearances and helping to win United the EFL Cup last weekend, to confound the critics who suggested the 35-year-old would struggle to adapt to the intensity of the English game.

The Swede signed a one-year contract when he joined from PSG in the summer, but with the option to extend his spell at Old Trafford by another year. And in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho confirmed the club would be looking to trigger that option.

“I see him staying with us, because the initial agreement was to come for us for one year, plus us to have the option for a second," Mourinho told reporters at United's Carrington training ground.

“So I see him staying with us after an amazing, successful first season. I think Zlatan will be fundamental in the second year of this team.

“My feeling is that he is really proud of himself, very proud of his success and his situation, so yes, I see him staying with us.”

Mourinho has said that Luke Shaw will feature against Bournemouth in the club's Premier League match at Old Trafford tomorrow, to pour cold water on rumours that the 21-year-old full-back is agitating for a move away from the club.

Mourinho has started the English full-back just once in the Premier League after publicly criticising him for his role in United's shock 3-1 away defeat to Watford in September.

Shaw has since been restricted to just six cup appearances under Mourinho, with speculation increasing in recent weeks that the defender could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Shaw has struggled for regular first-team football ( Getty )

But Mourinho has claimed in his pre-match press conference that Shaw has impressed in training for United and will be selected for tomorrow's match.

"Luke Shaw, I have good news for you," Mourinho said.

"He is selected for tomorrow so you won't need to have the guys at The Lowry to take pictures of who is selected and make the list. He's in the list for tomorrow, so one step up from not being selected, not being in the final even on the bench.

"Like Wayne he's selected, so playing or being on the bench, he becomes again an option to us. Luke is working hard, he's trying to improve. He improved by the physical point of view, I can say, for sure, with good dedication, good specific work and now obviously he needs some opportunities to feel alive, he needs opportunities to play."

There was also an update on club captain Wayne Rooney, who Mourinho appeared particularly determined to discuss. He walked into the conference joking that he knew Rooney's future would dominate the agenda before delivering a four-minute update on the forward's current situation at the club.

"So Wayne Rooney to Everton," he said, referring to this week's reports.

"I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2, with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes, Rooney was ready to go into the pitch.

"So he's not the player that you play in the last minute or give a gift to be in the winning final, it is a player you trust, and you are going to play, probably your crucial change which is the last one.

Mourinho does not want to see Rooney leave ( Getty Images)

"He is selected for tomorrow with possibilities to play obviously, start or be on the bench and come in.

"Since the moment he decided to stay and to help the team and to fight for Manchester United, he's an important player for us.

"And I think by giving you these two details, I'm telling you all the talk about Everton for me makes nonsense."

But Mourinho stopped short of guaranteeing the 31-year-old would still be at Old Trafford next season.

"What I got was a very strong message of 'I don't go anywhere', especially China because it was the market that was open until the end of February.

"'I don't go anywhere, I want to fight and help this team in everything we are in', so until the end of the season 100 per cent he is with us," he added.

"Next season 100 per cent I would like him to be with us, but I don't give you 100 per cent. I am the kind of manager that likes the players to be happy, not to be with me just because I want them with me."