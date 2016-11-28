Jose Mourinho should be handed a six-game ban to sort out his behaviour after the Manchester United boss was sent to the stands against West Ham.

Mourinho was furious with referee Jon Moss for his decision to book Paul Pogba for a dive rather than awarding the midfielder a free kick in the first half at Old Trafford and he reacted by kicking a water bottle on the side of the pitch.

And Moss deemed it enough to dismiss Mourinho – the second time the Portuguese has been sent from the touchline this season, having received the same punishment during the goalless draw with Burnley in October.

It was also the second time in 12 months Moss has sent off Mourinho and the United boss is facing a two-game touchline ban as a consequence.

Former referee Poll branded Mourinho’s actions as “petulant”, backing Moss’ decision and calling on the FA for the 53-year-old to be banned for as many as six games.

“Jon Moss was absolutely right to send Jose Mourinho to the stands after another petulant outburst,” Poll told the Daily Mail.

“The way Mourinho lost his temper, culminating in him booting a water bottle a long way down the touchline, is clear for all to see.

“United fans may well say that referees are treating their manager more harshly than others but for far too long his excesses were either ignored or tolerated.

“Referees have had enough of the clear lack of respect.”