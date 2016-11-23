Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Old Trafford for a second season after Manchester United opted to extend his contract for a second campaign, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The 35-year-old joined United in the summer, ending his four-year stay at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, and signed a one-year contract to reunite with former manager Mourinho, whom he worked under for one season at Inter Milan.

He was given a one-year deal, as per United’s policy regarding players over the age of 30, but Mourinho indicated almost immediately that the club would be taking up the option of a second year.

Mourinho said: "We are going to execute the option of a second season. After that he can do what he wants."

However, nothing has been signed but Ibrahimovic confirmed that the second year would be triggered automatically if he carries on playing as many games as he has been.

"For the moment we haven’t had any discussions,” he said. “I have a comment that says one plus one. I feel good, I feel fresh, I feel in shape, so it will probably be a second year. I want to perform like I can do and not waste time.

“The second year goes automatic after one, so if it continues like this, yes.

“Once I stepped into the city the whole city was shining, but I feel it shining now 24 hours, even if it gets dark by three or four o’clock, I’m here and I’m having a good time. I feel comfortable, I feel good, I’m simple. I’m happy.

"I had opportunity to come here one year before but I didn't feel moment was there."

Ibrahimovic hit the ground running at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in his first five games, including the winner in the Community Shield victory over Leicester City on his competitive debut.

He went through a barren spell of only one goal in 11 games in all competitions through September and October but ended the drought with a brace in the 3-1 victory over Swansea at the start of November.