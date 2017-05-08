Manchester United’s Juan Mata has insisted that “anything can happen” in the race for the top four following defeat at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Arsene Wenger enjoyed his first victory over Mourinho in 13 competitive meetings, with Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck securing all three points for the home side across a three-minute spell.

The result leaves United four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with only three games of the season left to play.

Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams.

Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display.

Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1.

Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper.

Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined.

Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman.

Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch.

Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward.

Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes.

Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon.

Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon.

David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal.

Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example.

Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second.

Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion.

Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half.

Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal.

Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions.

Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save.

Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support.

Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game.

United are reliant on their city rivals dropping points but Mata insists his side will continue to fight for a top-four spot, despite having the chance to reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Mourinho’s men head into Thursday’s semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo with a one-goal lead courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s winner in Spain last week.

“Now we play Celta Vigo and we need to focus on that from this moment,” Mata told MUTV after Sunday's defeat at the Emirates.

“We have a really important chance to play Champions League through the Europa League but in the Premier League anything can happen. We will try to win our remaining games and maybe we (will finish) in the top four.”

Asked about the performance against Arsenal, Mata said: “In the first half we had two good chances to score before them and we didn't.

“And then in the second half we [had to] start going again.

“[But] then we conceded that goal, which is a good shot but it's lucky with the deflection going over David [de Gea].

Jose Mourinho 'happy' for Arsenal fans despite United defeat

“It was the defining moment of the game and then after that the second goal it was even more difficult.”

Mata returned to action for the first time since March after recovering from a groin injury.

“I have been out for the last few weeks but I tried to help the team as much as I could,” he added.

“We have very important remaining games and I will give my best to try to win them all.”

