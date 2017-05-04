Manchester United's Juan Mata has denied that he fell out with Jose Mourinho during the pair’s time together at Chelsea.

Despite being Chelsea’s player of the year in the two seasons before Mourinho’s 2013 return to Stamford Bridge, Mata failed to establish a regular place in his new manager’s side.

A substitution in a New Year’s Day win at Southampton spelled the end for the Spaniard, who was sold to United for £37million later that month.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

2/22 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/22 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

4/22 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/22 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

8/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

14/22 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

15/22 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

16/22 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

17/22 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

18/22 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

22/22 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

When the pair were reunited last summer, many speculated that Mata may once again be forced to move clubs, but the 29-year-old claims his “normal” relationship with Mourinho was always unlikely to be a problem.

“The context, the club, the template and the way of playing changes from one team to another,” he told El Pais, the Spanish daily newspaper.

“I’ve never had a bad relationship with him. We’ve never had an argument. Our relationship is normal.



“Simply, in Chelsea he wanted to play in a certain way and at United, there are other types of players more in line with my characteristics. We are both the same, we have not changed.”

Mata has been one of United’s more consistent performers in a middling first season under Mourinho’s management.

The former Valencia and Chelsea attacking midfielder had made 37 appearances over the course of the current campaign until he sustained a groin injury in March.

Mata was thought to be out for the rest of the season, but made a surprise return to United's matchday squad as an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

United face Celta Vigo away from home in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.