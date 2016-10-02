Juan Mata consolidated his status as the nicest man in football after going out of his way to say greet a young disabled Manchester United fan before the team’s Saturday training session.

The Spaniard met the United supporter last May as he stopped to take photos with the youngster following his side’s away victory over Norwich.

Having recognised the boy on Saturday as he made his way to the team bus to depart for training, Mata proceeded to jog over to the fan before taking more photos with him.

Mata has gained a reputation for his kind acts off the pitch and has subsequently emerged as a firm fan favourite.

There had been fears that Jose Mourinho would offload Mata during the transfer window but the Spaniard as so far made multiple appearances under the Portuguese manager.

Mata has started four out of seven of their Premier League games to date, providing two goals and one assist during those appearances.

