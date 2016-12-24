  1. Sport
Manchester United: How David Moyes' ideal side could have lined up if he had signed his transfer targets

The Scot believes his time at Old Trafford could have gone differently if he had completed deals for several world class players

David Moyes' dream Manchester United side

  • 1/11 David de Gea

    De Gea was Moyes' first-choice 'keeper throughout his short reign at Old Trafford.

    Getty

  • 2/11 Rafael

    Fans' favourite Rafael was preferred at right-back for much of Moyes' tenure.

    Getty

  • 3/11 Chris Smalling

    Smalling began to emerge as the preferred partner for Phil Jones towards the end of Moyes' reign, following the Rio Ferdinand's decline and Nemanja Vidic's arranged transfer to Internazionale.

    Getty

  • 4/11 Phil Jones

    Jones was seen as the future of United's backline by Moyes and made 39 appearances during the 2013/14 season.

    Getty

  • 5/11 Patrice Evra

    Evra played more times than any other defender under Moyes. Despite signing a one-year contract extension at the end of the 2013/14 season, he was shipped off to Juventus following Moyes' dismissal.

    Getty

  • 6/11 Toni Kroos

    Moyes claims United had a deal done for Kroos, then at Bayern Munich. The transfer fell through, however, and Kroos now plies his trade at Real Madrid.

    Getty

  • 7/11 Cesc Fabregas

    Fabregas was one of Moyes' primary transfer targets upon accepting the United job. He claims that the club "thought we would get right up until the last minute".

    Getty

  • 8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo

    “I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back," Moyes said. Just how good a chance that was is open to interpretation.

    Getty

  • 9/11 Juan Mata

    Signed by Moyes during the 2013/14 January transfer window, Mata would likely have been a mainstay in the Scot's side if he had stayed on Old Trafford.

    Getty

  • 10/11 Gareth Bale

    Moyes' no 1 target in the summer of 2013. He admits, however, that Bale had made his mind up on Real Madrid.

    Getty

  • 11/11 Wayne Rooney

    Played more than the waning Robin van Persie during Moyes' only season. Retained the manager's trust and would likely have led the line had Moyes stayed.

    Getty

David Moyes has claimed that his spell in charge of Manchester United would have been more successful if the club had completed deals for several world class players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas were all identified as transfer targets upon Moyes succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson, the most decorated manager in English football’s history.

Moyes failed to sign any of those initial targets, and later in his tenure, he saw an attempt to bring Toni Kroos to Old Trafford fall through.

Why Moyes failed at United in a way Mourinho never will

“When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale,” Moyes said on Friday, ahead of his return to Old Trafford with Sunderland on Boxing Day. 

“I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player. I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid, but Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United.

“The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute. 


“I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back,” he added. “So that was the level we were targeting. I was not going out to bring in seven, eight players, because we had a squad which had just won the league.”

Moyes, ultimately, did not last the full season at United and was relieved of his duties once Champions League qualification became an impossibility in April 2014.

So, what could Moyes’ first-choice United XI have looked like if, by the end of the 2013/14 season, he had snared his primary transfer targets, rather than just Marouane Fellaini?

Take a look at the gallery to see how Moyes’ side could have lined up.

