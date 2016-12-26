Jose Mourinho has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson has re-visited Manchester United’s training ground on several occasions this season.

The most-decorated manager in the club’s history brought his 26-year-long spell in charge at Old Trafford to an end following his 13th Premier League title win in 2013.

Ferguson had stayed away from Carrington, United’s training ground, since standing down, but after taking the reins at United earlier this year, Mourinho made a point of inviting Ferguson to return.

“He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people,” Mourinho told the United We Stand fanzine.

“I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it.

“I'm the type of person who does not see ghosts. I respect the past and I know he loves the club," Mourinho added.

David Moyes' dream Manchester United side







11 show all David Moyes' dream Manchester United side



















1/11 David de Gea De Gea was Moyes' first-choice 'keeper throughout his short reign at Old Trafford. Getty

2/11 Rafael Fans' favourite Rafael was preferred at right-back for much of Moyes' tenure. Getty

3/11 Chris Smalling Smalling began to emerge as the preferred partner for Phil Jones towards the end of Moyes' reign, following the Rio Ferdinand's decline and Nemanja Vidic's arranged transfer to Internazionale. Getty

4/11 Phil Jones Jones was seen as the future of United's backline by Moyes and made 39 appearances during the 2013/14 season. Getty

5/11 Patrice Evra Evra played more times than any other defender under Moyes. Despite signing a one-year contract extension at the end of the 2013/14 season, he was shipped off to Juventus following Moyes' dismissal. Getty

6/11 Toni Kroos Moyes claims United had a deal done for Kroos, then at Bayern Munich. The transfer fell through, however, and Kroos now plies his trade at Real Madrid. Getty

7/11 Cesc Fabregas Fabregas was one of Moyes' primary transfer targets upon accepting the United job. He claims that the club "thought we would get right up until the last minute". Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo “I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back," Moyes said. Just how good a chance that was is open to interpretation. Getty

9/11 Juan Mata Signed by Moyes during the 2013/14 January transfer window, Mata would likely have been a mainstay in the Scot's side if he had stayed on Old Trafford. Getty

10/11 Gareth Bale Moyes' no 1 target in the summer of 2013. He admits, however, that Bale had made his mind up on Real Madrid. Getty

11/11 Wayne Rooney Played more than the waning Robin van Persie during Moyes' only season. Retained the manager's trust and would likely have led the line had Moyes stayed. Getty

“We have good relations and I know this is his house. When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome.”

Mourinho is the third man to follow Ferguson’s reign at United, having succeeded Louis van Gaal in May.



David Moyes was Ferguson’s immediate successor and on Boxing Day, he returns to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager since his dismissal in April 2014.

Moyes' relegation-threatened Sunderland will be looking to pick up consecutive Premier League victories for only the second time this season when they face Mourinho's United.