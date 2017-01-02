Jose Mourinho has offered Marcus Rashford reassurances that he remains a key player at Manchester United.

Rashford rose to prominence under Louis van Gaal in the second half of last season, scoring a total of 11 goals, but the 19-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting position under Mourinho.

The England international has not started for United since their 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in the Premier League at the end of November.

Since then, the youngster has found himself sidelined while his team has finally coming into form.

But despite failing to start in United’s last eight games, Mourinho has insisted he still has complete faith in the forward.

"He's always there," said Mourinho. "He's always selected, he's on the team, he's on the bench when he doesn't start.

"He comes on and he has different kinds of experiences.

"What happened to him last season was really fast and was a consequence of a situation we are not having this season.

"He's fine. He's going in the right direction. He's a good kid, a good professional with the right mentality.

"He's always ready to learn and improve. This kid is going in the right direction."

Mourinho also praised the youngster for his maturity. Having been an automatic pick in the second of half of last season, the United coach insisted that Rashford has reacted well to life outside of the starting XI.

"He's intelligent,” Mourinho added.

"He knows he's learning every day and understands that by being with the team, being in training with the team and even being on the bench, playing sometimes when we are playing counter-attacking football like today he comes and needs to open spaces.

"He's on the pitch with so many difficult situations and I've no problem with him at all.

"He's very good, a proper professional. No problems at all. I pick him because he can play in so many positions. I like to rotate attacking players. He's always there and I think he's in the developing process.

"The biggest trust I give him is when I told you [the media] that I don't want another striker. I don't want one. Why? Because I have Rashford."

