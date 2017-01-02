Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he has made his critics eat their words with his performances for Manchester United this season.

The 35-year-old has reached the turn of the year with 17 goals to his name so far in his first season playing in England, and said his displays prove he has plenty left in the tank.

“I feel good,” he said in a number of national newspapers. “I don't know how many years I have left, but I am enjoying the football.

“I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

“It gives me a lot of energy, trust me, because they get paid to talk s*** and I get paid to play with my feet. That's how I enjoy it.

“Every year they (Premier League clubs) have been calling me and it was not feeling good, so I wanted to come when everyone thought I was over (the hill).”

David Moyes' dream Manchester United side







11 show all David Moyes' dream Manchester United side



















1/11 David de Gea De Gea was Moyes' first-choice 'keeper throughout his short reign at Old Trafford. Getty

2/11 Rafael Fans' favourite Rafael was preferred at right-back for much of Moyes' tenure. Getty

3/11 Chris Smalling Smalling began to emerge as the preferred partner for Phil Jones towards the end of Moyes' reign, following the Rio Ferdinand's decline and Nemanja Vidic's arranged transfer to Internazionale. Getty

4/11 Phil Jones Jones was seen as the future of United's backline by Moyes and made 39 appearances during the 2013/14 season. Getty

5/11 Patrice Evra Evra played more times than any other defender under Moyes. Despite signing a one-year contract extension at the end of the 2013/14 season, he was shipped off to Juventus following Moyes' dismissal. Getty

6/11 Toni Kroos Moyes claims United had a deal done for Kroos, then at Bayern Munich. The transfer fell through, however, and Kroos now plies his trade at Real Madrid. Getty

7/11 Cesc Fabregas Fabregas was one of Moyes' primary transfer targets upon accepting the United job. He claims that the club "thought we would get right up until the last minute". Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo “I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back," Moyes said. Just how good a chance that was is open to interpretation. Getty

9/11 Juan Mata Signed by Moyes during the 2013/14 January transfer window, Mata would likely have been a mainstay in the Scot's side if he had stayed on Old Trafford. Getty

10/11 Gareth Bale Moyes' no 1 target in the summer of 2013. He admits, however, that Bale had made his mind up on Real Madrid. Getty

11/11 Wayne Rooney Played more than the waning Robin van Persie during Moyes' only season. Retained the manager's trust and would likely have led the line had Moyes stayed. Getty

Ibrahimovic was denied what would have been his 18th United goal in the first half of Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough when Lee Mason instead gave a foul for a high boot.

The decision left Ibrahimovic stunned, and denied him the chance to equal Lionel Messi's record of 51 goals in 2016.

“Why he whistled, I don't know,” he said. “At first he gave the goal and after 30 seconds, he changed his mind.



“There was not a lot to say to him because if you open your mouth, they give you a yellow. But I think I had a fantastic year. I'm not complaining. I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing.

“That (the record) was not important. For me, the win is the same if I would beat Messi or not.”

After Ibrahimovic's strike was disallowed, United needed late goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to come from behind following Grant Leadbitter's strike for Middlesbrough.

PA