Manchester United’s Luke Shaw is optimistic that he will prove himself to the club this coming season after struggling for the past three years to make a lasting impression at Old Trafford.

Since joining from Southampton in 2014, the full-back has seen his career hindered by multiple injuries which have kept him out of the United starting XI.

After suffering a double leg fracture in the 2015/16 season, Shaw was handed limited opportunities under Jose Mourinho in the following campaign.

But as he continues his recovery from a foot injury he picked up at the end of last season, the 22-year-old, who was included in United’s squad for their pre-season tour of the US, has said he is “feeling in good shape” and “ready to show everyone that I believe in myself”.

He told the club's website: "I have been doing rehab each day and it is coming along really good.

"I haven't got a timescale but I am feeling really good, working hard and the sooner the better. Hopefully it is soon.

"Watching the game today (a pre-season win over LA Galaxy), I miss it and I want to be back out there as soon as possible and stay out on the pitch.

"I don't want to be too hard, but I think sometimes I am unfortunate with the injuries and especially with my leg. But I don't want to look back at that.

"This injury I have is an unfortunate one but that is in the past now. I need to keep fit and I feel that this season I will.

"I feel this is my season to prove myself and I am feeling in good shape. In myself I feel confident.

"I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that he can believe in me."

Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United ( Getty )

Mourinho was vocal in his criticisms of Shaw at times last season but the former Southampton man has said that the manager is currently being supportive as he continues his recovery.

"Daily, when me and Ash (Ashley Young) tend to finish our sessions, we go over to see what the other players are doing and we see him," Shaw added.

"He asks how I am, how it is going and he keeps on top of how we are and to see how far along we are. He's been great."