Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial to mark his 11 years at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old has been an integral part of the side since joining from Tottenham in 2006 and last weekend helped Jose Mourinho's men to EFL Cup glory against Southampton.

Carrick has helped United win five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown during his time at the club, which will be marked on June 4 as Old Trafford plays host to his testimonial.

Manchester United vs Southampton player ratings







1/22 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Had no answer to Gabbiadini's strikes, but made good first half saves to deny Tadic and Ward-Prowse.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was given a difficult afternoon by Redmond, but utilised his experience as the game grew old.

3/22 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 A shaky start in which he was troubled by Bertrand's pace. Another who improved in the second half.

4/22 Chris Smalling - 7 out of 10 Had his hands full with Gabbiadini, but demonstrated fine positioning and awareness.

5/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 Uncomfortable at left-back although he was pivotal in laying on Lingard's goal.

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 Oozes class at times, emphasised by his pinpoint cross for the winner. Occasionally guilty of chasing the game.

7/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of 10 Fielded in a deeper midfield role, his bursting runs were impressive but few and far between.

8/22 Juan Mata - 5 out of 10 Saw little action and was replaced at the break for the more positioned-minded Carrick.

9/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Kept a cool head to score another Wembley goal, but almost lost it when fouling Redmond when on a yellow card.

10/22 Anthony Martial - 5 out of 10 Kept under wraps by Cedric for long periods, his deliveries were questionable.

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 The biggest man for the big occasion. Started and ended the scoring to win his first major trophy for Manchester United.

12/22 Fraser Forster - 5 out of 10 Questioned for his positioning for Ibrahimovic's free-kick, there was little he could do with the other two United goals.

13/22 Cedric - 7 out of 10 Lacked discipline at times, but impressed when on the attack and delivering from the right.

14/22 Jack Stephens - 6 out of 10 Yellow carded for a tough challenge on Martial, the youngster competed fiercely.

15/22 Maya Yoshida - 6 out of 10 Executed a great tackle to deny Lingard. Occasionally allowed his opponents too much space in the area.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand - 8 out of 10 Like Cedric on the other flank, the full-back was excellent in getting forward and crossing at pace.

17/22 Oriol Romeu - 7 out of 10 Competed well against Herrera, and almost won the tie himself with a header that crashed against the post.

18/22 Steven Davis - 8 out of 10 The captain was a delight in midfield. He held his position well and was at the heart of Southampton's best play.

19/22 Nathan Redmond - 7 out of 10 An exciting talent but too often tried to be hero, shooting when teammates were better placed.

20/22 Dusan Tadic - 7 out of 10 Had a habit of finding pockets of space between United's defence and midfield in which he could show off his close control.

21/22 James Ward-Prowse - 8 out of 10 Wonderful distribution, particularly from dead ball situations. Able to weight passes beautifully.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini - 9 out of 10 Southampton's new hero scored twice and had another incorrectly ruled out. Deserved to end the match as a cup winner.

Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs are among those who will line up for a United 2008 XI against a Michael Carrick All-Stars side, which will include the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

“To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial,” Carrick said.

“The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.



​“It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against.

“The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough. As much as the occasion is about football, I also see this as a chance to give something back.”

The money raised after expenses will be distributed by the newly-created Michael Carrick Foundation.

Proceeds will initially go to charities based in Manchester and his native Newcastle focusing on young people and their development, including the Manchester United Foundation.

United boss Jose Mourinho said: “I am delighted Michael has been awarded a testimonial. Michael is a phenomenal person and a true professional. He gives stability in our game and mental freedom to the other guys around him to be more attacking.”

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: “Michael is a great example of a Manchester United player. He plays the game with elegant flair, making his job look effortless. He is 100 per cent a team player and someone for the younger players to look up to.”