Manchester United believe that Jose Mourinho is equipped with a competitive squad for the Premier League season and are unlikely to strengthen further in January, despite three defeats in a week which have put the new manager under early pressure.

The club spent heavily in the summer to ensure that the Portuguese was equipped for the new campaign. There is no sense that further emergency purchases are considered necessary, despite the weaknesses in defence and central midfield which were revealed in the 3-1 defeat at Watford. The poverty of the performance and result pile pressure on the squad for Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie at mid-table League One side Northampton Town.

A decision to wait until next summer to add more reinforcements would reflect the way United have dealt in recent years with the January transfer window, which Sir Alex Ferguson always felt provided poor value.

The only players brought in by United in the past two winters have been Juan Mata (£37.1m) and goalkeeper Victor Valdes on a free transfer and the club appear to feel that the substantial £145m outlay on Paul Pogba (£89m), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£26m) and Eric Bailly (£30m) is enough, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s £200,000-a-week wages.

It is possible that United could trim their squad and sell to fund reinforcements. The large size of the squad was revealed in the Europa League at Feyenoord last week, where Mourinho made eight changes and still fielded what on paper was a strong side.

Mourinho’s defensive problems have been exacerbated by a possible groin strain sustained at Watford by full back Luke Shaw, who underwent a scan on Monday. Shaw appeared to have been injured shortly before the left side of United’s defence was exposed when Watford scored a second goal on Sunday.

The problems United experienced in central midfield stem from Mourinho’s struggle to find the right balance, with Wayne Rooney’s poor performance at Vicarage Lane adding to the sense that the captain is being indulged. A poll by the Red Issue Sanctuary forum has found that 99.08 per cent of United supporters believe Rooney should now be dropped by Mourinho, whose side face champions Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

But the defensive problems appear to relate to the quality of personnel. Neither Daley Blind nor Chris Smalling have provided the strength and leadership United grew accustomed to when Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were in charge in central defence for Ferguson.

United were linked to Southampton’s Portuguese defender Jose Fonte this summer, though any possible deal is thought to have fallen through because of United’s wish to sell before heading back out into the market. Southampton needed any business to be concluded rapidly to prevent themselves being exposed when the new season began.

The experienced 32-year-old was enigmatic when asked recently about a possible move to join Mourinho falling down. “Was I disappointed the Man United move didn’t happen? Let’s leave that for another time,” he said. “Now I’m focused on Southampton.”

Mourinho identified Shaw, Smalling and De Gea for criticism in the aftermath of the defeat. Of Shaw and the second goal, he said: “Our left back is 25m distance from [Nordin Amrabat]. Even at 25m then you have to jump and go press. But no, we wait.”

The manager’s criticism of individuals was a source of surprise and comment in some forums on Monday. It was one of Ferguson’s articles of faith to keep personal criticism behind closed doors.