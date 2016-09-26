Gary Neville insists there is a long way to go before Jose Mourinho will trust Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera as Manchester United’s central midfield pairing for the big matches.

Mourinho has been impressed with Herrera’s performances when coming off the bench of late and replaced Marouane Fellaini in the starting line-up for the visit of champions Leicester City on Saturday.

Pogba scored his first United goal during a man of the match performance as Herrera’s presence allowed the Frenchman to maraud forward and link more with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It was the best United had played this season as they took apart the Foxes with four first half goals.

However, with games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next six games, Neville believes there is a long way to go before the duo can be trusted in matches of such stature.

“I don't think Mourinho will look at that performance and think Pogba and Herrera are his midfield two,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Pogba's header was his first goal for the club (Getty Images)

“For Manchester City at home or Liverpool away or Chelsea away, they still have to build up that trust to him, to us, the crowd, that they are good enough to play in these big matches.

“United have got three games in the next six that are against Chelsea, Liverpool and City.

“In those games Pogba and Herrera, if they are going to play together, can they then go and deliver in the bigger games and against the better opposition?

“That's when the ultimate test will come. But it's a good start for them. They took their opportunities.”