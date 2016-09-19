Mino Raiola has revealed that both Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan received offers from other Premier League clubs before joining Manchester United this summer.

The Italian-born Dutch agent brokered Pogba’s world record-breaking £89m transfer to United this summer, and also oversaw Mkhitaryan’s £30m switch to Old Trafford.

Both players, however, could have ended up elsewhere, as Raiola considered offers from some of United’s top-flight rivals.

On the Pogba deal, he told the Daily Mail: “We had two offers from the Premier League and two outside.

“Paul said United was in his heart, Woodward wanted him at United a year ago and Mourinho had wanted him at Chelsea too, so when the two combined we knew it was right.

“For the player, Real Madrid would have been easier, La Liga, Champions League, but he wanted the greater challenge.”

Mkhitaryan, who was linked with Arsenal earlier this year, came closer still to joining another club, according to Raiola.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

“Mkhitaryan was more complicated. We had almost agreed with another Premier League club but Dortmund wouldn’t let him go, then United pushed it over the line.”

Raiola praised United’s proactive business in the market, having seen the club also sign another of his clients, the Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho identified four key positions to strengthen following his appointment as United’s manager in May and signed players in all four roles prior to the start of the season.

Jack Pitt-Brooke analyses Watford vs Manchester United

“I think Manchester United showed the world this summer that they were not going to stand still, they want to be the best,” he said.

“They sent out a message with the transfers they did that this is the biggest club in the world.

“I always say to my players we go where we are needed. United will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world whether by reputation or balance sheet,” he added.

“Yes, Manchester United had no Champions League and weren’t champions but they needed us the most.”