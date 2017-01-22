Ruud Gullit warns Paul Pogba not to become the next Memphis Depay at Manchester United

Ruud Gullit has told Paul Pogba that he must knuckle down and avoid the same pitfalls that made Memphis Depay a failure at Old Trafford.

Pogba re-joined Manchester United for £89m in the summer and, while he has played well at times this season, is yet to consistently dominate games in the way that would be expected of a world record signing.

Gullit, who won six league titles and two European cups in an illustrious playing career, feels Pogba has spent too much time concentrating on off-field priorities than on working hard in training and on the pitch.

“He may be the most expensive player in the world, but that does not count if he is spending more time on his dress style, the colours in his hair and his social media," Gullit told the Sunday Mirror.

“Paul should ask Memphis - and he will realise that being successful and reaching the top level in England is only possible if you perform every week and if you dedicate everything to your career."

Pogba recently launched his own Adidas clothing range and was the subject of a #Pogba hashtag on Twitter ahead of last weekend's draw with Liverpool in which he conceded a penalty.

After watching his compatriot Depay fail after making a big money move to United and departing this month to Lyon, Gullit wants Pogba to take that as a lesson.

“Even for the biggest football stars in the world there is a big rule: Playing well for your club comes first, don’t let all the other stuff catch the limelight. That is my advice.”