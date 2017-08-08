Ryan Giggs has backed Paul Pogba to significantly increase his goal tally this season and believes he could be the key to helping Manchester United regain the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Pogba scored just the nine times in all competitions last season, only five of which were in the league, as United limped to a sixth-place finish.

Part of the reason for those lack of goals was he was forced to play a lot deeper at times than he was used to when playing at Juventus.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

However, the arrival of Nemanja Matic from champions Chelsea is expected to allow the Frenchman more freedom on the pitch to exert a greater influence in the final third of the pitch.

“I expect Pogba will improve a lot this season. He's been back a year now and the introduction of Matic is a good buy because it frees him up,” Giggs said.

“That's what you want to see from Pogba, getting on the end of crosses and scoring goals. I think he's capable of dropping deep or playing in an old-fashioned midfield two but he can get further forward and I expect him to be more effective this year.

“He managed nine last year and hit the crossbar and post plenty of times as well, so he can bring the goals that might turn draws into wins and have a real effect on the team.”

Manchester City, along with United, are the two early favourites for the Premier League title given the money they have spent on strengthening their squads so far this summer.

Chelsea have strengthened too, but not as much as they would have liked given the added demands of Champions League football – but Giggs thinks they will still be in the mix.

“I think both the Manchester sides are the teams to beat this year. It would be silly to dismiss Chelsea after the way they played so dominantly last year but looking at the teams, I think City and United will be up there and the teams to watch.”