Paul Pogba does not “understand the game”, Wayne Rooney is “burnt out” and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is “way past his sell-by date”, according to Eamon Dunphy.

The former Manchester United youth team player picked out several members of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad for criticism while analysing his old club’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Dunphy told RTÉ 2fm: “It was a spirited performance, but in the end they gave up a soft goal.

“David de Gea had nothing to do all afternoon, but for the goal the full-back walked past Marcus Rashford.

“Paul Pogba should have been giving him cover, he didn’t bother, he just stood there because he doesn’t really understand the game.”

When discussing United’s squad, Dunphy identified Ibrahimovic, Rooney, Memphis Depay and Marcos Rojo as players who are no longer good enough to make Mourinho’s starting line-up.



“I’d say Ibrahimovic has no more football in him,” Dunphy said. “Against the weaker teams they had to play at the beginning, I think he got six goals in seven games and they were important goals as well.

“But he’s way past his sell by date. He’s 35 now. He can’t really put in the work. The passing, scoring goals, his general play has been very, very poor.

“Rooney looks like he’s finally burnt out. He hasn’t been a first choice for Mourinho for a few weeks. And he’s never played in his correct position.

Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 4 out of 10 With Arsenal scoring their only shot on target, it’s not been the best day for the Spaniard. He had very little to do throughout.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 out of 10 Performed exceptionally today, looking strong going forward and defensively.

3/22 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well at the back, but looked slow defensively at times.

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Defended well throughout proceedings, played safely and used possession well from the back.

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 A mediocre performance from the Italian. He was lunging into challenges, despite already being armed with a yellow card.

6/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 The skipper played a very standard performance today. He played his role well and stuck to his position.

7/22 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he influenced play in the middle of the park – good overall performance.

8/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of 10 He appeared to patrol the middle of the park in the first half, but in the second half he seemed to go off the boil. He did not make many chances and lacked any attacking prowess.

9/22 Juan Mata - 8 out of 10 An exceptional performance from the Spaniard today. His goal was an example of his immense technical ability and he created chances throughout.

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 A somewhat quiet performance from him today, but he showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half with a number of strikes that tested Cech.

11/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Despite being caught out for the late Arsenal goal, his performance throughout was positive. He attacked confidently and his crossing was inviting problems for the Arsenal defence.

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 He made a number of important saves in the first half, but was out of position when Mata broke the deadlock.

13/22 Carl Jenkinson - 4 out of 10 It was a somewhat uncomfortable performance from him today, as he looked slow and unable to keep up with the pace of the United strike force.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 He did well in the air today, but the United attack got the better of him at times as he was caught out of position. Phil Noble

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 It was an incredibly mediocre performance by the German. He did well in possession, but that wasn’t enough at times.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 A questionable penalty call in the first half was the main incident for the Spainard. He failed to show his defensive ability against the quality of United going forward. David Klein

17/22 Francis Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Made a number of important tackles, but it wasn’t enough to stop his opponents running the midfield battle.

18/22 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10 The Egyptian made a few unneeded and mistimed challenges and failed to show any sign of threat when going forward.

19/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 He had very little of the ball throughout, and when he did he failed to do much with it.

20/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Taking into account his huge talent, it was a rather dim performance. He failed to create chances and feed Sanchez which resulted in Arsenal having no spark going forward.

21/22 Theo Walcott - 4 out of 10 A very quiet performance from the winger today. He saw very little of the ball and was regularly caught playing too narrow which left Arsenal with no width to their attacks.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous when in possession, but a lack of service did not allow him to make a real impact on the game.

“When Mourinho arrived, one of the first this he said was that Rooney is a goalscorer, a number 10, and that’s where he’ll play.

“He hasn’t played there at all. I think you can forget Rooney in terms of saving the day for Manchester United. He was a marvellous player, but he’s not going to be that anymore.

“Where’s Memphis? He was another player they played a lot of money for,” he added. “There are picture of Memphis floating around Manchester in his Rolls Royce, which is one of a number of big cars he has. But he’s not playing any football. It’s a good job if you can get it.”

Dunphy, who has enjoyed a successful media career following his retirement from professional football, is known for his forthright punditry.

The Irish broadcaster is also a biographer of Sir Matt Busby. Dunphy played for United's youth teams between 1962 and 1965, during the Scot's reign.