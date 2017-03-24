Manchester United power rankings: Who impressed in March and who must improve?

Manchester United may be on a long unbeaten Premier League run, but until the last round of matches they had no budged from sixth place.

They overtook Arsenal with victory over Middlesbrough last time out and have two games in hand over Liverpool in fourth which, if they won both, would see them into the top four.

However, there have been too many draw along the way which have blighted the challenge for the Champions League places, with winning the Europa League seeming like Jose Mourinho’s main priority now.

However, suspensions to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, as well as injuries and Mourinho’s fear of players burning out have been an unwelcome distraction for United.

The next month will be vital in shaping the club’s season, but which Manchester United players impressed in March or have shown they need to improve after exiting the FA Cup to Chelsea?

Take a look at the gallery above this article to see who we think deserves a pat on the back and who needs to pull their socks up.

Do you agree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments.