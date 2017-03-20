Manchester United have turned their back on the Far East after announcing they will head to North America on their pre-season tour ahead of their 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side will play five games in five cities across the continent, including matches in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington DC.

United, as a result, have turned their back on China and the rest of Asia this year after the chaos of last year’s tour to the Far East.

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Victor Valdes – 5 out of 10 His double save was a moment of excellence, but he was beaten twice by Fellaini and Lingard and conceded a calamitous third. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Held his shape well at the back, but was beaten by the occasional over the top ball. Getty Images

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 3 out of 10 Really struggled against the pace of Rashford and the other United forwards. An afternoon to forget. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Ben Gibson – 5 out of 10 Tried in vain to start attacks by hitting long-passes forward but had a difficult afternoon. Getty Images

5/22 Fabio – 6 out of 10 Looked assured in possession and did well going forwards; one of Middlesbrough's better players. Getty Images

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 He worked relentlessly, but ultimately failed to make an impact on the game. He was outplayed in the midfield. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Adam Clayton – 4 out of 10 He looked lost at times – drifting in and out the game. Lost possession quickly and failed to read the game. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every Boro move – making clever and quick decisions in possession. Getty Images

9/22 Stewart Downing – 5 out of 10 Wasteful in possession and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty Images

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 5 out of 10 Was Middlesbrough's principal target man but he was always surrounded by a sea of United shirts. Getty Images

11/22 Gaston Ramirez – 6 out of 10 Caused a nuisance of himself, but was guilty of dropping too deep at times. Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do. Unfortunate with Middlesbrough's goal. Getty Images

13/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Ramirez was getting the better of him at times due to his slack man-marking. Getty Images

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Intercepted a handful of important crosses and led the United defence well. Could have done better to clear the ball for Gestede’s goal. Getty Images

15/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Held his own at the back, but made a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

16/22 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 His assist for the opening goal was an example of his ability, although he drifted out of the game late on. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 A textbook Carrick display. He created chances, defended well and his work rate was relentless. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 Opened the scoring for United with a header. Tough tackling and used possession well throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward to support the strikers. Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 Looked dangerous going forward and classy on the ball. Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual ability – fully deserved. He linked well with Rashford throughout. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Should have scored, especially in the first half. Worked well, but needs to be more clinical. AFP/Getty Images

They endured a disastrous tour last summer when their game against Manchester City – scheduled to be the first meeting of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola as managers since their time in La Liga – was cancelled just hours before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Mourinho was vocal in his frustration and anger after his pre-season plans were disrupted and has always liked travelling to the States with his teams.

While chief executive Ed Woodward is believed to be open to returning to China in the future, it is unlikely to be until any time soon.

Woodward said in a statement on United’s website: “Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums.

“We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the US in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer.”

As well as playing MLS sides on the tour, United will are hoping to face some of Europe’s top teams as well, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona all options.