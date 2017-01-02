Gary Neville believes Manchester United are no longer the “boring and insipid” team that they were under Louis van Gaal last season.

The former Red Devils right-back last season labelled United tedious to watch during Van Gaal’s tenure at the club but thinks there has been a turnaround under Jose Mourinho.

United went through a tough spell earlier in the season but are now unbeaten in 12 games and have won their last five to move within three points of the Champions League spots.

An upturn in form of the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has coincided with United’s unbeaten run and Neville insists United are looking more and more like what was seen under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Last season or the season before you were watching Manchester United and thinking: 'This is not Manchester United, this is not what they are about.' We were watching a passive, boring, insipid performance," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Now there is counter-attack, excitement. Pogba is getting better and better, Ibrahimovic is getting better and better.

"There is a lot more mobility, and in the wide areas there is a big change. They have stumbled across a back four; they are getting better and have shown they have some grit, determination and fight.

"If I speak as a neutral first, where United are at this time is not good enough. However, as a fan over the last couple months, it is better. There is more personality, guts and strength."