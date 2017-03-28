Sir Alex Ferguson has advised Jose Mourinho to focus on taking Manchester United to Europa League glory because of the Champions League place that is up for grabs for the competition winners, with the top four looking like it is slipping away from the Portuguese’s grasp.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, though they do have two games in hand on fourth-placed Liverpool with a four-point gap between the two rivals.

But with Arsenal also in the hunt for a top-four finish, United could easily find themselves finishing fifth or sixth, which would result in another season in the second-tier Europa League and a significant reduction on prize and television money. That’s why former manager Ferguson, who took United to the Champions League trophy twice, believes Mourinho should ensure that the side win the Europa League this season to guarantee a place at Europe’s top table.

“The season is still alive,” Ferguson told Sirius XM FC, the US radio station. “They’ve won the League Cup and are in the Europa League and I think they’ve got a great chance there. It’s very important now because if you win it, you’re into the Champions League and at the moment the Premier League is a real fight for the positions behind Chelsea with Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, ourselves. It’s not going to be easy to get into the top four.

“They could do it but I look on the Europa League as a great chance. First of all, the club has never won the Europa League. It adds to the CV so I think we’ve got a good opportunity.”

United resume their Premier League campaign this weekend as West Bromwich Albion travel to Old Trafford, buoyed from their 3-1 victory over Arsenal 10 days ago, before the international break. Defeat would leave United facing an uphill battle to get back into the top four, and Ferguson believes that had they not thrown away points in games that they failed to win at home, despite dominating the match, they could well be challenging Chelsea at the top of the table.

1/10 Impressed: 1/5 Juan Mata: The Spaniard matched his best goalscoring tally of 10 from the two previous seasons as he was the difference against Rostov at Old Trafford. Mata doesn’t always take centre-stage but often is an essential cog in United’s attacking fluency. Against Middlesbrough without Pogba and Herrera the start of United’s attack landed on Mata’s shoulders and he took his chance in March. Getty Images

2/10 Impressed: 2/5 Antonio Valencia: An ever-present performer for United, the winger converted wing-back has been a blessing for Jose Mourinho and this month was no different. The third against Middlesbrough showed everything to what makes a player above average. The persistence to follow the ball to pressure Valdes late on and against Chelsea when United were under the cosh, his energy to continue right until the end was the epitome to his recent performances. Getty Images

3/10 Impressed: 3/5 Marcus Rojo: A goal against Bournemouth and several strong performances has shown the Argentine has come on strong and possibly at the right time. The defender does have a tendency to lose his man at set pieces but strong performances as expected against Rostov and a change of system in recent weeks, he has been the stand out performer at the back. Getty Images

4/10 Impressed: 4/5 Sergio Romero: Chances have been few and far between for the Argentine but his performances against a poor Rostov side, were crucial to the Manchester club progressing into the next round. The unorthodox save in Russia prevented United losing 2-1 and in the home leg, a poor United performance saw Rostov find space to keep Romero on his toes and he matched Sardar Azmoun’s top-corner bound free-kick at the death. Getty Images

5/10 Impressed: 5/5 Jesse Lingard: Manchester United’s youth product continues to prove his worth time and time again for Mourinho. The Englishman earned a England call-up and even though he is often a substitute for United, against Middlesbrough he was a creative force, regularly providing the key pass for Rashford, but it was his strike from outside the area that once again showed his ability to score from range and score at a crucial point in the game, remind you of anyone? Getty Images

6/10 Must Improve: 1/5 Ander Herrera: Usually such a dependable player this season, but March has been a harsh lesson for the Basque player. It could be down to a loss of energy due to his high work rate but without that same tenacity he appears a different prospect, highlighted in the Rostov match at Old Trafford and against Chelsea. The red card against Chelsea could be deemed harsh but either way it cost United in an important game for his team and Mourinho as it appeared his tactics could allow his side to snatch a result. AFP/Getty Images

7/10 Must Improve: 2/5 Phil Jones: The defender has had moments of brilliance at United but this month it was filled with awkward and bad decisions. Understandably, it’s not Jones’ fault about being put on the wing, but Jones regularly used to make darting runs into the opposition half. This showed the injuries have impacted his game and a lack of confidence in his ability. The poor tackle to give Bournemouth a penalty for the draw was another costly decision, by a defender who could be on the way out of United in the summer. Getty Images

8/10 Must Improve: 3/5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The talisman for the season for United has been the Swedish striker. But the elbow on Tyrone Mings could have a lasting effect on the season for United beyond March. It did open the door for Rashford to gain some minutes but he failed to score in the Europa League against Rostov, especially at Old Trafford which was another poor performance. Getty Images

9/10 Must Improve: 4/5 Paul Pogba: The Frenchman was pulled off injured against Rostov at Old Trafford but with United winning comfortable at Middlesbrough in the next game it would have hurt his pride. The Frenchman struggled to control N’Golo Kante in the FA Cup and resorted to hauling him to the ground in frustration, while against Bournemouth failed to conjure up any world beating inspiration. The injury could help the midfielder to witness Lingard’s impact and how he needs to find the same level of performance before the end of the season. Getty Images

10/10 Must Improve: 5/5 Anthony Martial: The forward has struggled for a while now, and this month was no different. He has been In and out of the team and the matchday squad. Against Bournemouth at the start of the month, he was another to fail to produce a performance as United drew again and as a substitute he has been anonymous. Getty Images

“I get on well with Jose and think he’s doing a really good job,” Ferguson added. “He’s been a bit unlucky actually because there are home games this season they’ve been absolutely brilliant in but have drawn them. If they’d got those wins they deserved they’d be challenging for the league, there’s no doubt about that.”

One thing that Ferguson made a point of during his trophy-laden 27 years with the club was using success to breed further success, and he believes that Mourinho is already doping the same thing by winning the Community Shield and the League Cup this season.

“Winning a trophy at United is the most important thing,” Ferguson said. “That’s what the club’s history is about – winning trophies. I looked upon the League Cup as the manager [Mourinho] does: this is an important trophy. I was fortunate to win it four times. It doesn’t matter what the trophy is, if you get to a final you want to win it.”