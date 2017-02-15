Bayern Munich executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen has revealed that the Bundesliga club turned down an offer of more than €100m (£85m) from Manchester United for forward Thomas Muller.

United are reported to have made an offer for Muller when Jose Mourinho first took over at Old Trafford last summer but, speaking to Bild, Dreesen claimed that the transfer was not even “discussed” with the Premier League side.

When asked if an offer of more than €100m came from United, the Bayern chief replied: "There really was such a thing.

"Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

"If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."

Despite missing out on Muller, United went on to spend more than £145m over the summer as they added Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba to their ranks.

Failure to sign Muller may also come as a blessing in disguise for Mourinho and his club.

The forward has endured an indifferent season in Germany, scoring four goals in all competitions - including just once in 17 Bundesliga games.

In contrast, Ibrahimovic, who joined the club on a free transfer, has more than delivered for United this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

Nonetheless, United remain in the market for a new forward, despite the Swede’s impressive run of form this season, and continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Numerous reports suggest personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the Manchester club, though Griezmann’s revelation that he has “doubts” regarding a move to England casts doubt on a possible summer transfer.

