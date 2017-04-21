Jose Mourinho is ready to turn to Wayne Rooney in order to cover his increasing injury problems after admitting that Manchester United are “in trouble” as they head into the business end of the season.

With Mourinho already unable to call on defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, the sight of Marcos Rojo limping off the Old Trafford pitch during Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht will not have been a welcome sight.

To make matters worse, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic also left the field injured with suspected ligament damage that could rule him out of the rest of the season, and potentially end his United career if he chooses not to stay for a second year with the club after leaving his contract options open.

“We are in trouble,” Mourinho insisted. “We are in trouble. In this moment, Eric Bailly played six matches in a row, and we lost Marcos Rojo, we don’t have Jones or Smalling, we are in trouble and now we lose Zlatan too.”

With Ibrahimovic almost certain to be ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League trip to Burnley, Europa League hero Marcus Rashford is set to deputise in his place and lead the United attack. But with a possible 10 matches remaining this season across the next five weeks, Mourinho is running out of options and he is ready to turn to club captain Rooney in an effort to resolve his injury crisis.

Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings







Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings





















Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

Rooney is only just returning from injury himself, but with Juan Mata also sidelined after groin surgery, Mourinho is prepared to risk Rooney even if he is undercooked.

“In attack, we have options and Rooney is coming, and let’s see if Mata can also return before the end of the season, let’s see what happens,” he said.

“He [Rooney] has a good mentality, he is a fighter. He is a strong man, even if he is not in the best condition, even if he is not in the level of sharpness that you need to play high-level football, but he has the experience and character, so he has to.”

United may be four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, but their game in hand this weekend means that they remain right in the thick of the race for next season’s Champions League, though progression to the Europa League semi-finals – where they will take on La Liga side Celta Vigo – has given them a strong Plan B, with the competition winners handed a place in the Champions League next term.

However, with top-four rivals City and Arsenal meeting this weekend in the FA Cup semi-finals, Mourinho has the chance to put pressure on the pair with a victory over Burnley enough to build a six-point gap to the Gunners and ensure they remain hot on the heels of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rooney has not started a match since 4 March (Getty)

But the Portuguese finds his hands somewhat tied when it comes to rotating between Europe and the Premier League, with Ander Herrera and Ashley Young ready to come into the side for the clash at Turf Moor, along with the returning David De Gea and Rashford.

Asked if he will make wholesale changes, Mourinho laughed and said: “No. Herrera plays, he didn’t play today [Thursday], one yellow he would miss [the] semi-final. Ashley Young is fresh to play and who else? [There is] nobody else to play!”