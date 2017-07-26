Jose Mourinho has revealed how he parted with Wayne Rooney in an emotional goodbye, and confirmed that he already misses the striker following his move back to Everton.

The Manchester United manager did not stand in Rooney’s way as he departed Old Trafford last month following 13 years at the club, with the England captain becoming a bit-part player during the 2016/17 campaign under Mourinho.

Despite allowing the 31-year-old to leave on a free transfer, Mourinho has revealed that the decision was not an easy one, and revealed that it was one of the more emotional departures that he has had to deal with.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

“I miss him a lot,” said Mourinho. “I think he’s a fantastic guy. I’m not the kind of guy that gets normally emotional in my job and I did it with him when he left.

“But I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very good for Everton and Everton is going to be very, very good for him.

Romelu Lukaku : I want to help Jose "rebuild" Manchester United

“It was not difficult (to let him go) because he deserves that, it’s not difficult. He deserves what he got and what he got was our desire for him to stay and our respect by letting it be completely clear that we would like him to stay.

“And at the same time, the respect that allows him to be happy – allow him to try to play every game, every minute which honestly I think he needs.”

Mourinho also offered his thoughts on why Rooney no longer had the same impact for United as in previous years, with the forward losing his place in the starting line-up as the Portuguese blended a mixture youth an experience as Marcus Rashford often partnered Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard more often than not being selected ahead of Rooney.

The former Chelsea manager, who failed in his attempt to sign Rooney during his first stint at Stamford Bridge, doesn’t feel that Rooney’s motivation ever dropped even when he was out of United’s starting line-up, and instead believes that time is catching up with him, meaning he needs to be playing week-in, week-out in order to keep his body at the optimum fitness level.

“At his age, I think with his genetic, with his body, with his personality too, I don’t think he’s the kind of player to be less motivated, not so happy because he’s not playing every minute,” Mourinho added.

Wayne Rooney ended his 13-year stay at United to return to Everton (Getty)

“I think with his body he needs to be working at high intensity every day, every match. So I think he deserves that respect from us: if you want to go, we have to make it easy for you to go.”