Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed Manchester United are not as strong as his former club Paris Saint-Germain, but the decision to leave for Old Trafford was “an easy one”.

Jose Mourinho reunited with his former Inter Milan striker during the summer after Ibrahimovic elected to end his four-year stint in Paris when he contract expired at the end of last season.

The pair won the Serie A title in their one season together at the San Siro and admitted the lure of working together again was enough to make him leave the Parc des Princes, despite United being “not as strong” as PSG.

“The team I signed for this summer is not as strong as the one I left, but when Mourinho called the decision was easy," said Ibrahimovic, speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftobladet.

"When he calls I have no problem coming, all we had to decide was when I was to be presented as Man United player. The rest, the financial deal, was not the difficult part.

"With all the new signings this summer people were getting all excited, but it has been four or five years that the club has not won the league or been in the top of the table. That is something we work on."

“It was about the challenge really, and I will never say no to a challenge.

“This is what I wanted – coming to one of the world’s biggest clubs, that has had troubles and not won much of late, and try the Premier League. That is the challenge.”

Ibrahimovic was speaking after winning Sweden’s Player of the Year award for the 10th consecutive year – and the 11th time overall – after missing United draw with Arsenal on the weekend through injury.

That result left the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League and nine points off leaders Chelsea, but Ibrahimovic is certain his side can get back into the title race.

“I hope so, I believe in what we do,” he added. “I know the capacity of this team, but it’s still a long way to go. With a bit of luck we should be able to do it.”