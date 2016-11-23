Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is celebrating after finally being awarded a statue of himself in Sweden.

The statue only stands at about half a metre tall, however, and was awarded to him after he won Sweden’s Footballer of the Year award, the 10th time he has won it in a row and the 11th time in total.

Ibrahimovic has been after a statue for a while after announcing the only way he would sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain last summer was if they replaced the Eiffel Tower with a statue depicting himself.

Ibrahimovic said on Instagram: “After 20 years of hard work I got a statue in the capital city of Sweden. Who else? Super proud, happy, emotional, wow and thank you Sweden.

The 35-year-old scored 50 goals for club and country last season as PSG won the French title again, but retired from international duty after Sweden’s dismal showing at Euro 2016 where they lost two games and drew the third.

Since linking up with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, Ibrahimovic has managed eight goals in 17 appearances, including two in his last game against Swansea City.