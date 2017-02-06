There can be no disputing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s willingness to back up so many of his assertive words with equally assertive action. Despite hitting his 20th goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City, and despite saying he was aware of the doubts over whether he would get even close to that as a player coming to the Premier League for the first time as a 34-year-old, he was always aiming - and planning - to score more than that.

Ibrahimovic has revealed that his personal target is higher than 20. While refusing to reveal exactly what that is, the striker intimated that he is close - and that he still thinks United can win the title.

“I still produce and do my best and I get a lot of help from my team mates,” Ibrahimovic said of hitting the 20-goal landmark. “I know there were many people who said I wouldn't even score 20 but that is nothing I focus on. For me, the main objective is to help my team win and do their best and afterwards we see what happens.

“We have some games left so hopefully I will get more.

“I have a target in my head but I will not say it! I am not there yet. But I have a target and it is something I have been doing never year and it is nothing new for me. I keep producing. I have 20 goals and seven assists. The statistic is in reach like it has been before in other years, except for last year which was a crazy year!

“Everything motivates me, all the targets, all the other critics, all the atmosphere coming to Premier League and bringing more followers to the Premier League. Yes, I feel good, I feel good.”

Ibrahimovic also admitted that United have been their “own enemy” in the race for the title and top four, believing that the table - and their season - could look completely different had they not been so profligate in so many games. He insisted, however, that they are “back in the hunt” after cutting the gap to fourth to two points. Not just in terms of the Champions League places, though. Also the title itself.

“We have missed a couple of games by not winning them. If we had won them the situation would have been totally different. We are working hard and we really want to reach the top four and the Champions League. To be champions it will be hard but this is our aim and we don't give up.

1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

“I think we are back in the hunt. It was a big gap couple of months ago but it is smaller now. We have been our own enemy. If we had won our games and get the points we should have got the situation would have been totally different but okay now we look at other teams and hope they lose points.”

Of the win against Leicester, Ibrahimovic was most pleased with the confidence United showed going forward.

“It was a great win. Away against the champions from last year I think we played a good first half. When we got the first goal we got more confident and started to play. Then it became much easier and we scored a second quickly and then a third.

“All the goals were within ten minutes so that was good. It was a good performance.”