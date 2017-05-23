Following a mixed first season in charge at Manchester United, manager Jose Mourinho appears set to wring the changes at Old Trafford in this summer’s transfer window.

The Portuguese boss will be equipped with another huge financial war chest as he looks to build a squad capable to making a big improvement on this year’s sixth place Premier League finish.

The Red Devils’ involvement in Wednesday’s Europa League final means their participation in next season’s Champions League remains uncertain.

The result of that match in Stockholm could have an effect on which of their targets United are able to attract, but here we take a look at some of the players who could be on their way out of the Old Trafford exit door.

Wayne Rooney

The United captain has become a peripheral figure under Mourinho this season, making just 38 appearances in all competitions.

With his influence on games seemingly in terminal decline, the 31-year-old has been linked with both a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League and a return to boyhood club Everton. A final decision on Rooney’s future is expected in the weeks after Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Rooney is not the player he once was (Getty)



Chris Smalling

The 27-year-old has had a stop-start season, enduring two significant spells on the sidelines through injury and being singled out for criticism by Mourinho.

Having slipped behind Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in United’s defensive pecking order and with plans to re-sign Burnley’s Michael Keane, the Old Trafford boss is willing to listen to offers for Smalling.

Smalling has fallen down the pecking order ( Getty )

Luke Shaw

The former Southampton left-back has had another frustrating year with the Red Devils.

Plagued by injuries once more and repeatedly publicly criticised by Mourinho, it would be no surprise to see the 21-year-old on his way out of Old Trafford.

Shaw is not one of Mourinho's favoured players (Getty)



Ashley Young

The 31-year-old made only 12 Premier League appearances for United this season and almost left the club in January’s transfer window.

Originally signed by Sir Alex Ferguson as a dynamic winger, Young is now a bit-part utility player under Mourinho.

Young will turn 32 in July (Getty)



Matteo Darmian

The full-back has been in and out of United’s first team, with just 28 appearances to his name this season.

The Italian has been linked with a return to his homeland, with Inter said to be interested in signing him.

Darmian could return to Italy (AFP/Getty)



Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has become a more regular presence in the Red Devils line up in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic but could still move in the summer.

Lyon have been linked with a loan move for the 21-year-old, who has eight goals this season.

The Frenchman has only scored four league goals this season (Getty)



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The evergreen superstar’s future remains in doubt after he suffered a long-term knee injury in the Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht.

He has refused to sign a new contract at Old Trafford ‘on principal’ and is still evaluating his options.

Ibrahimovic missed the end of the season injured ( Getty )

David De Gea

As has been the case in all recent windows, rumours persist of a mega-money offer for the goalkeeper from Real Madrid.

Though United’s financial position means they have no need to sell, the 26-year-old has only two years remaining on his contract and a move to the Bernabeu would be his dream move.

Real will return for De Gea (Getty)



Marouane Fellaini

The 29-year-old has featured more regularly this season than at any other point in his United career, but question marks still remain over his future.

The Belgian recently fuelled speculation he will leave by selling his luxury Manchester mansion.