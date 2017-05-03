Manchester United have confirmed they will travel to Norway as part of their summer pre-season tour.

The Red Devils, who are already heading to the United States for a star-studded trip including games against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, will play Valerenga on Saturday July 30.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, said: “The team will have access to top-class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season.

“Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world.”

The clash with the Norwegian side, who are managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, will take place at the 28,000-seater Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo and as things stand ends United's pre-season work.

Jose Mourinho's side play LA Galaxy on July 15 before facing Real Salt Lake two days later. They take on rivals Manchester City on July 21 at an as yet undecided venue before clashes with Real Madrid and Barcelona to round out their International Champions Cup commitments.

The 2017/18 Premier League season begins on August 12.