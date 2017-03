Manchester United to play rivals City on pre-season tour of the US alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid

Manchester United will play Manchester City as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup in the United States, while also taking on Real Madrid and Barcelona, it was announced on Tuesday.

The rivals were scheduled to meet in Beijing during last summer's tour to the Far East, but that match was postponed just hours before kick-off because of concerns over the state of the National Stadium pitch following torrential rain.

City will also take on Tottenham as part of the American section of the 2017 ICC, playing at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 29.

The venue for what will be the first Manchester derby played overseas has yet to be announced.

However, the game on July 20 was included among the fixtures released by ICC organisers at Tuesday's launch event from New York.

Barcelona and Real Madrid had already been confirmed to meet in El Clasico Miami on July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barcelona ✅

Man City ✅

Real Madrid ✅

LA Galaxy ✅

Real Salt Lake ✅



Full details of #MUTOUR, presented by @Aon_plc: https://t.co/qGQjvFWlHb pic.twitter.com/fkWOJ3mE2o — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2017

United will play both of the LaLiga giants during their summer tour of North America, with ICC matches set for July 23 against Real Madrid at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and three days later against Barcelona at FedEx Field in Washington DC.

City, meanwhile, are set to tackle Real Madrid at the Los Angeles Colosseum on July 26.

Tottenham will also meet Paris St Germain in Orlando on July 22 with another game against Italian side Roma in New Jersey three days later ahead of the clash with City.

Spurs travelled to Australia last summer for ICC matches against Juventus and Atletico Madrid in Melbourne.

In total, United have confirmed five matches in the United States, with the tour set to kick-off against Major League Soccer sides the Los Angeles Galaxy, at StubHub Centre on July 15, and Real Salt Lake, at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah on July 17.

