It wasn't supposed to be this way. Jose Mourinho's arrival as Manchester United boss last summer was expected to usher in a new golden era following three bleak seasons post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

With the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba joining Mourinho in Manchester, numerous critics tipped United to reclaim the title and cast aside all memories of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

But under Mourinho, United have struggled to break from the disappointment of their recent past.

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

The side are currently on course for a fourth successive finish outside of the top four and were it not for their Europa League run, the side's prospects of Champions League football would be non-existent.

Of course, United remain a work in progress and could still secure a place in Europe's elite competition, but it's safe to say Mourinho hasn't transformed the club as hoped.

Here, we take a look at the stats and facts behind Mourinho's first season in charge at Old Trafford:

Manchester United have failed to score away from home against all five of their top six rivals this season.

Jose Mourinho 'happy' for Arsenal fans despite United defeat

United spent a total of 105 successive days in sixth this term.

The club have reached double figures (10) for home league draws for only the second time in their history (11 in 1980/81).

United have won 10 times at home this season ( Getty )

United have dropped eight points from winning positions at home this season.

The side have scored fewer goals than Bournemouth (United: 51 - Bournemouth: 52).

United's biggest win so far this season was 4-1 against Leicester.

The biggest defeat came against Chelsea (4-0).

Since winning the title with Chelsea in 2014-15, Mourinho has won a mere 22 of 52 Premier League matches.

Manchester United’s current squad is the most expensive ever assembled, with the world record purchase of Pogba having taken their spending to more than £600m – according to research from the CIES Football Observatory.

Pogba became the most expensive player in history last summer when he signed for United ( Getty Images)

Despite coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s game, Marcus Rashford completed more dribbles and won more tackles than Wayne Rooney managed in 90 minutes.

It was the first time United have lost a game with Michael Carrick featuring in the starting XI.

Mourinho has the same number of points after 35 games in charge as Louis van Gaal did in his first season at Old Trafford.

LVG's shadow continues to hang over Old Trafford ( Getty )

United’s percentage of possession (30.8 per cent) against City in the recent Manchester derby was their lowest in a PL game since such a metric was first collected in 2003-04.

Mourinho reached five defeats as United manager quicker (17 games) than any United boss since Dave Sexton (15 games) in 1977.

United’s start to the current season was their worst since the 1989-90 campaign which ended with the side finishing in 13th in the old First Division.