Manchester City on the ascent as United's dominance fades, says Yaya Toure

There is no equivalent in Manchester to St Totteringham’s Day, the moment when it becomes mathematically impossible for Tottenham to finish above Arsenal. This looks to be the first year since 1995 when it will not be celebrated.

However, when it came to assessing who had ‘won’ Thursday night’s goalless, fractious Manchester derby, City did have one thought to cling to.

Of their remaining fixtures, the most difficult is a home game against West Bromwich Albion who have won one match in 37 years in the blue half of Manchester. City are still on course to finish above United for the fifth season in six.

Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0 player ratings







23 show all Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0 player ratings











































1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

To put that into context; from 1979 to 2012 Manchester United finished above City in every season bar one. You would have to go back to the 1970s to find a time when City were indisputably Manchester’s leading club.

To Yaya Toure, the sight of United’s fans celebrating the goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium was proof of how far Manchester’s balance of power has shifted.

“It is a big change because in the past United were always able to dominate,” said the midfielder. “They were always able to control and win games. Seeing their fans celebrate like that shows that City have come close.

“Of course, the history and achievements of United are much stronger but we are coming. They know now we are difficult to play and they tried to do their best to defend and use the counter-attack.

“They were strong in defence. My friend Eric Bailly was very good. Every time we finish above them it shows that City are doing well.”

At the age of 33, this may be Toure’s final season at the Etihad but his arrival in 2010 began the shift in Manchester’s balance of power which he believes will continue over the summer.

Toure attempts to get away from Mkhitaryan (AFP/ Getty Images)

“United are building something very interesting, we have to be aware of that but I think City are going to be much stronger as well,” he said. “Next year we are going to expect more and I hope United are going to attack a little bit more.”

Nevertheless, given that Pep Guardiola’s side began the season with 10 straight wins, the way it has ended must be stained with disappointment.

“We need to work on our finishing to be honest,” said Toure. “As a professional I have been here for seven years and I understand how the game is.

“Sometimes, you have to cope with that. Teams are always thinking of counter-attacking against us and that is the difficulty. That is why the Premier League is the best in the world. It is so demanding so hard and you always have to fight against yourself to succeed.”