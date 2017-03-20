Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout at Old Trafford to manage Manchester United for one last time.

Britain’s most decorated-ever manager will take charge of United’s 2008 XI against a Michael Carrick All Star XI for the midfielder’s testimonial on June 4th.

Harry Redknapp, Carrick’s boss at West Ham, where he started his career, will take charge of the All Star team.

Carrick, who joined the Red Devils from Tottenham in 2006, is looking to reunite United’s 2008 Champions League-winning side for the match and has approached the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez for the occasion.

Former players Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have all confirmed their place as part of the side that beat Chelsea on penalties in Moscow, with more names expected to follow.

However, Ronaldo and Tevez are not guaranteed to feature, given their club commitments.

Tevez is currently plying his trade in China and therefore cannot commit to the game while Ronaldo could be involved in the Champions League final in Cardiff the day before the match with Real Madrid – although they still have to get passed Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals first.

Carrick said on the pair: “I had contact with Carlos before he went to China and he said he would have loved to played but didn’t know where he would be playing so he didn’t know. That’s part of the reason I can’t confirm it’s the whole team because some of the lads are doing different things.

“From 2008, for everyone, there’s loads gone on but whatever has gone on, you can’t take that away, that feeling we had and what we achieved together.

“It would be great to get every single player together. I’ve spoken to Ronaldo but it’s the Champions League final the day before. Who knows. There’s a reason I can’t say 100 per cent who everyone is going to be there. But most of them will be there.”