Despite being the fifth most valuable sports team in the world, becoming the first side to record revenue figures over £500m in a single year and boast the most expensive player in the world, Manchester United were caught training in a car park on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho was spotted putting his Manchester United stars through their paces in the car park of the Daventry Court hotel near Northampton ahead of their EFL Cup game against the Cobblers.

The squad stayed at the four-star hotel prior to Wednesday night’s third-round tie at the Sixfields Stadium as they look to end a torrid run of three consecutive defeats.

The players were in the car park for around 10 minutes and went through a series of stretches ahead of kick off.

Mourinho is expected to make a number of changes for the tie with Luke Shaw missing with a groin strain and a few players expected to be resting ahead of Saturday’s clash with Premier League champions Leicester City.