Nemanja Matic is in line to make his first appearance in a Manchester United shirt on Wednesday after being named in the squad for the pre-season friendly against Sampdoria in Dublin.

The midfielder, who completed his £40m signing from Chelsea on Monday, is expected to make his non-competitive debut for the club.

Jose Mourinho welcomes David de Gea and Antonio Valencia back into the travelling party after the pair missed Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Valerenga in Oslo.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are expected to feature again after returning from injury to play 45 minutes against Valerenga, while marquee summer signing Romelu Lukaku will hope to improve on his tally of three pre-season goals since joining from Everton.

Phil Jones has travelled for the friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium despite being handed a Uefa ban which has suspended him from next Tuesday’s Super Cup against Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Jones and fellow defender Daley Blind were sanctioned by European football’s governing body after they were found guilty of breaching doping regulations following United’s Europa League final triumph in May.