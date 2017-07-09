Manchester United reveal pre-season squad for tour of United States

Manchester United have announced their squad for the pre-season tour of the United States - but for the first time in 13 years there isn't a place for Wayne Rooney.

The now former club captain's move to Everton was finally confirmed on Sunday afternoon just moments before United's announcement.

United jetted out to the United States today to begin an 18-day stay which will include friendlies with MLS sides Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus matches against Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

New signing Victor Lindelof is included after his £31m move from Benfica but there is no place for Romelu Lukaku with his £75m move from Everton yet to be officially confirmed.

The Belgian is likely to be added at a later date and is already in California holidaying with friend and new teammate Paul Pogba. He confirmed early on Sunday that he has completed his medical.

Full squad:

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Demetri Mitchell, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford