Joe Allen's close-range finish earned struggling Stoke a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford as Manchester United were made to pay for sloppy finishing.

Record signing Paul Pogba had enough chances to put the game to bed on his own but his wayward finishing, coupled with a fine performance from on-loan Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant, meant United had to wait 69 minutes for substitute Anthony Martial's brilliant opener.

Allen's point-blank finish was scruffier, coming after a David De Gea parry and a deflection off the crossbar, but no less meaningful.

Stoke had lost their last 13 games at this ground, last gathering a point in 1980, but Grant's refusal to buckle on just his second top-flight appearance, coupled with Pogba's wasteful treatment of three gilt-edged chances, cost United dear.

Jose Mourinho’s men struggled to recreate the sort of form that saw them blow Leicester City away last weekend.

Despite the talent of United’s squad, Mourinho is still struggling to assemble a team that can deliver week in, week out, and fans will undoubtedly be left disappointed by Sunday’s result.

