Sir Alex Ferguson has spent a considerable amount of time telling his successors not to panic. He was on a golf course on one of the occasions he and Louis van Gaal spoke – the thrust of the conversation being the Scot telling the Dutchman that these storms pass.

Jose Mourinho is more accustomed to the terrain and perhaps in less need of assurance, though this is new terrain here. Never has he had to prove that that the failure which preceded his arrival was only a blip.

Last week’s three defeats really do need to be kept in perspective, though. They tell us that it will take time to shape the Manchester United squad he has inherited into a unit capable of winning the Premier League again. And, perverse though it is to draw any such conclusion barely a month into a new football season, perhaps they tell us that United will not win the title this season. The problem with Mourinho’s arrival is the vast expectations which it has conjured up. So desperately were van Gaal’s departure and Mourinho’s arrival both wished for by so many United supporters for that he had assumed the qualities of a miracle worker by the time the season began. He’s an elite football manager, which is not the same thing.

The first season of Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea, in 2013/14 tells a story. That Premier League campaign saw Manchester United out of the picture for the first time in years - seventh in the final reckoning, after David Moyes’ nine months from hell at the helm. And yet Mourinho’s side still only managed to finish third. Had United competed, Mourinho could have faced an almighty fight to retain their Champions League status.

Mourinho’s inheritance was also certainly more secure that time than this. He assumed control of a Chelsea who had finished the previous season third, three points behind runners-up Manchester City.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

This time, he has been confronted with his biggest Old Trafford challenge far earlier than he would have wanted. The presence of Wayne Rooney in the dressing room and around the place means that any manager would want him to be a part of the picture on the field. Yet accommodating him has meant the deployment of three players – Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellani and Rooney himself – out of position.

Jack Pitt-Brooke analyses Watford vs Manchester United

An answer to the problem of the midfield was the haunted-looking individual staring out from the back of the United dug-out on Sunday. Michael Carrick might not be a three games a week player but if Pogba is to remain in front of defence, he would be the foil, providing the anchor while the Frenchman advances. Ferguson always felt that Carrick was held back by what he called the “lack of bravado” which Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard possessed. His slow starts to seasons always puzzled him and his coaching staff. But Carrick’s qualities are simple and fundamental – a positional sense and an ability to play a forward pass and break the opposition lines. “There is a casualness about him that causes people to misunderstand his value and his constitution,” Ferguson once said.

The fact that Mourinho has attempted other combinations first does not mean this mission requires overhaul, even though the metamorphosis of Fernandinho and Aleksandr Kolarov and Nicolas Otamendi at City suggests Pep Guardiola might already have seen what Carrick brings by now.

The oversight should not obscure what Mourinho has brought – the palpable improvement of Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia. Even Juan Mata, hardly an ally of the new manager, looks improved.



The central defence is a problem. Nowhere in the ranks of Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly is there a commander. That is the area where another signing appears most necessary. But no-one said that metamorphosis would be instant.

Ferguson has telephoned Mourinho once before telling him not to believe all that he sees published. It was when he said in the spring 2013 that Chelsea would be “a threat” if the papers were right and the Portuguese was heading back to west London. The comment saw its way into print as ‘Fergie says Jose is going to Chelsea.’ Ferguson said that Chelsea would challenge under their former manager; not immediately conquer. He, more than any, knows that success in management takes time.