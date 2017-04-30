Gylfi Sigurdsson dealt Manchester United's top four hopes a damaging blow as Swansea came from behind to snatch a point at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney gave United the lead from the spot after a dubious call from referee Neil Swarbrick before Sigurdsson curled in a sumptuous free kick to earn a share of the spoils and a crucial point in the Swans' battle to beat the drop.

Here's what we learned at Old Trafford:

1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

United's defensive woes continue

Another week, another Manchester United central defender falls by the wayside. Already shorn of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo through injury, Eric Bailly limped out of this one with what appeared to be an ankle knock. That leaves Daley Blind as the only recognised central defender at the club with Celta Vigo awaiting in the Europa League in a matter of days. United dropped points here, which is ultimately the most important thing, but the long-term ramifications could be even worse. Mourinho has decisions to make this week.

( Getty Images)

Rashford under fire

Rashford's meteoric rise has barely been checked over the last 12 months or so but his role in United's first goal here was less than favourable. Despite what BT Sport might think it was a dive and not a good look for a player of such immense potential. Yes, it's sadly part of modern football and yes it ultimately earned United a goal but just because he is English doesn't absolve him of blame and the sooner he cuts it out of his game, the better.

Rashford went to ground very softly in the first-half ( Getty )

United miss Pogba

Whisper it quietly, but United missed Pogba this afternoon. The Frenchman's first season at Old Trafford will go down as a work in progress at best, despite his world record transfer fee, but his influence in the middle of the park was sorely missing today. The Swans dominated the opening period, much of which came from their control of the middle third, with United failing to get a grip at any point. He doesn't bring enough goals and assists just yet but that is what Pogba offers and it was noticeable today.

Sigurdsson a class above

Regardless of what division Swansea find themselves in next term, Gylfi Sigurdsson will be a Premier League player. The Icelandic international was sensational here consistently causing United's threadbare backline a raft of problems throughout. And that was before he curled in a quite wonderful free-kick to level matters. He is a tremendous player – and a very underrated one – and Swansea's most important by a distance.

(Getty)

Is Shaw the unluckiest player of all time?

Once again handed the chance to prove himself to Mourinho Shaw's afternoon was cruelly cut short before it had barely started by yet another injury. His United career may well be over regardless such is his manager's apparent reticence to put any faith whatsoever in him, but if this latest knock is even remotely serious that could be the last we see of Shaw in United red.

