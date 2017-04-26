Paul Pogba to miss Manchester derby as Jose Mourinho battles injury crisis

Paul Pogba will miss the Manchester derby as Jose Mourinho battles against his growing injury list.

A week after key players Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered season-ending knee injuries that require surgery, Pogba limped out of the weekend win over Burnley.

And that muscular problem has ruled him out of the derby visit to the Etihad, a game which will have a crucial bearing on which of the Manchester clubs finishes in the fourth and final Championship League squad.

1/22 Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a multitude of vital saves, but he was beaten by both Martial and Rooney.

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 5 out of 10 He looked promising moving up the pitch, but defensively he was lacklustre and wasteful in possession.

3/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 The defender done well today to keep the United attacks to a minimum. He stood his ground well and looked sharp.

4/22 Ben Mee – 7 out of 10 Patrolled the defensive third today – he made a handful of vital interceptions, tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Stephen Ward – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of the United side going forward, which made him look out of his depth against a side of such aptitude.

6/22 George Boyd – 6 out of 10 Boyd’s confidence was encouraging today – he looked menacing when he picked up the ball and charged at United. He forced a remarkable save out of De Gea in the early stages.

7/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Unlike we expect from Barton, he was giving the ball away far too often today. His passing was wasteful.

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 He was picking up the ball in the middle and charging into the United half confidently, which was starting the majority of Burnley moves. Encouraging to see.

9/22 Robbie Brady – 6 out of 10 As always, Brady’s deliveries were on point, which would have been lethal had United not been so dominant in the air.

10/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 The striker made space for himself, ran the channels and always provided an outlet for the midfielders.

11/22 Ashley Barnes – 4 out of 10 You would be excused for not realising that Barnes was out there today. He looked lost and failed to make an impact on this fixture.

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward day at the office for De Gea, with very few Burnley moves going forward.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 He did well defensively, but he certainly proved problematic for Burnley going forward. He was pacey and pumped balls up to the strikers.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 He defended well throughout, but he appeared to pick up a knock towards the end. Mourinho will be hoping that it is nothing serious.

15/22 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Burnley attacked, rather than just lunging into the challenges. This stopped countless moves from The Clarets going forward.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position from time-to-time, which allowed the Burnley wide players too much space. However, on the ball he done well and started United moves from the back.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United move going forward. He assisted Martial’s opener.

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 He continued to give away unnecessary fouls today, which provided Burnley their best chances of the game.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 The Frenchman ran the midfield today. He was picking up possession and pumping balls up to the forwards continuously.

20/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His excellent ability to read the game was evident. He used the width well and opened the game up, at times.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 He was by far United’s best player today. He scored the first, assisted the second and proved himself to be a fitting replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

22/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 The 31-year-old scored United’s second, but aside from that he played very narrow which limited the options that they had going forward.

Pogba’s absence could be a major blow to Mourinho especially as he still has major problems in defence.

After the Burnley win, Mourinho challenged England internationals Chris Smalling and Phil Jones to hurry back from their injuries in time for the derby.

But the pair have not responded as their manager would have wished and remain sidelined for a game which sees Mourinho renew his fierce rivalry with City’s Pep Guardiola.

“Valencia is the only one,” said Mourinho. “We go with what we have, we fight with what we have. I trust the boys and we go with everything we have and we go until the last second of the season. We are fighters, the boys are fighters and we go.”

Mourinho also confirmed that Ibrahimovic has a scheduled surgery on his knee ligament injury in the United States although the manager has yet to publicly discuss his future at Old Trafford.

United and Ibrahimovic had yet to confirm whether they were to activate the second option year of the contract he signed when he moved to the Premier League last summer and, with the 35-year-old out for an estimated nine to 12 months, his prospects of remaining at Old Trafford are surely compromised.

Ibrahimovic's career could be in doubt following his injury (Getty)



Mourinho, however, would not entertain questions about Ibrahimovic’s United career.

“I don't know, I don't want to know, I'm not interested in it, I don't care about it,” said Mourinho. “I just want the difficult surgery to go and of course we think he's in fabulous hands and recover from the injury to prepare himself mentally for the next step.

“And I think the next step will always be something he really wants which is what I was saying before the injury in the period of doubts over his future.

“He’s much more important than myself and what I want, it’s what he wants. I always want the players to be happy, to choose their future and I think this is what’s going to happen.

“But now before such an important surgery I think it's a waste of time to speak about what next.”

Whether the striker plays for United again, Mourinho seemed in no doubt that Ibrahimovic will play again.

The cult hero posted a picture on social media within days of his injury against Anderlecht insisting he will fight back and Mourinho has no doubt he will succeed.

First of all, thank you for all the support and love. Its no news I got injured so I will be out of fotball for a while. I will go through this like everythings else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

“The future is a big surgery, a long period of recovery but the future is also in the hands of a very strong guy, mentally very, very strong, who wrote immediately on his social media that he will stop when he wants, not when people think,” he said.

“So it looks to me he will not give up and will fight and I’m really pleased with that because that’s the Zlatan I know.

“He fought all his life, that’s what I told him, ‘You fought all your life since you were born, I don’t see a reason for not fighting now.’”