Jose Mourinho firmly put his faith in youth for Manchester United game with Crystal Palace, with four players earning their full Premier League debuts.

Josh Harrop, Demi Mitchell and Joel Pereira are all named in the starting XI, while Scott McTominay is making his first start for the club, having come off the bench against Arsenal this month.

Mourinho watched the reserves for the first time on Monday and was impressed with what he saw as Harrop scored a hat-trick in the win over Tottenham.

Axel Tuanzebe will start again and is again out of position, as he will be in central midfield, as he was in the defeat to Arsenal.

The youngsters are joined by regular first-teamers Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones, while Paul Pogba also starts following compassionate leave after the death of his father.

Wayne Rooney leads out the side in what could be his final appearance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United team to face Crystal Palace: Pereira, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Jones, Mitchell, Pogba, McTominay, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Harrop, Rooney.

Substitutes: O'Hara, Blind, Carrick, Willock, Dearnley, Gomes, Martial.