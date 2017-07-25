Jose Mourinho joked with Gareth Bale about signing the Welshman during a light-hearted exchange ahead of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid over the weekend.

Prior to kick-off at San Francisco’s Levi Stadium, the pair were spotted shaking hands and sharing an embrace in the tunnel as the Real Madrid team made their way out on to the pitch.

"I cannot buy you because you do not talk up!" the Portuguese allegedly joked.

The exchange was picked up by Spanish television cameras before the International Champions Cup clash.

United have been linked with a move for Bale ever since the 28-year-old’s place at the Bernabeu was thrown into doubt ahead of May’s Champions League final.

A combination of injury and competition kept the forward out of Real’s starting XI towards the end of last season, prompting speculation that the former Tottenham player was ready to return to the Premier League.

But Mourinho has repeatedly denied any interest in bringing Bale back to England, admitting it would be “mission impossible” to land the forward.

12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

"Yeah, the same (as Ronaldo)," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s fixture

"No (he was not on my list of targets). No, because you have contacts, you have feelings, you understand things.

"I think it was clear that Bale likes Madrid, likes the challenge, likes the situation. He's in a club in a very good situation now.

"I never felt a desire from him to leave, so why lose time and energy on that? No."

Instead United have pushed on with what they considered more realistic targets, bringing in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Mourinho ideally still wants a further two players, with Tottenham defensive midfielder Eric Dier, Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic linked to Old Trafford.

"You know, names is difficult for me because as you know the players belong to clubs, the players they are in pre-seasons," the United boss said.

Bale signed a new £18m-a-year deal at Real Madrid last year, committing his future to the club until 2022, but the Welshman’s place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI remains in question following reports that the Spaniards are closing in on a £161m move for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

