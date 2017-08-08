Gary Neville believes the Manchester United squad finally resembles a “Jose Mourinho team” following the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, though he stressed that their Premier League title ambitions rely on their three strikers finding a way to bring goals back to Old Trafford.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has already signed off more than £145m for new signings this summer, with the £75m Lukaku and £40m Matic acquisitions added to by the £30m deal to sign Victor Lindelhof.

United are still in the hunt for a marquee signing, with interest in Gareth Bale set to pivot on this evening’s Uefa Super Cup clash with Real Madrid following Mourinho’s admission that he will “fight” to sign him if he doesn’t feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Yet even if United fail to make any more signings this summer, former defender Neville believes the spine that Mourinho always looks for in his sides is beginning to take shape with the arrivals of Lukaku and Matic, given they are two players that he worked with at Chelsea and who fit his physical preference to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

“Manchester United are looking strong, powerful and more like a Jose Mourinho team. I think last season there was a movement away from how the team played under Louis van Gaal's side and I think it will become more of a Mourinho side,” Neville wrote for Sky Sports.

“You can see more of what he has normally done before with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku coming in, making sure that the spine of the team is really powerful and strong and has that physicality to deal with the Premier League season.

"So I think they're in a real good position, the squad looks strong and I think how Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lukaku play will determine what happens.”

Much of last season’s frustration stemmed from United’s inability to convert narrow scorelines into goals when playing at home, with Mourinho’s side drawing more games than any other in the Premier League.

Neville feels United's strikers must start scoring more goals this season (Getty)



It’s for this reason that Neville believes the form of Lukaku, Martial and Rashford will be the most important factor in 2017/18, while there is still the prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being added to that strikeforce given the Swede remains without a club following his Old Trafford exit – with the 35-year-old currently working on his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

“In the last two or three seasons they've been defensively okay but not scoring enough goals have hurt United and I think there are goals in the side now,” Neville added. “They have to deliver and kill teams off.

“There were so many games at Old Trafford that were 0-0 or 1-1 where they had chances but weren't clinical enough and I think that's ultimately the biggest thing that has to change for Manchester United in the league.”