Jose Mourinho has insisted Manchester United do not need Javier Hernandez and he didn’t try and re-sign him prior to the Mexican’s move to West Ham United on Monday.

‘Chicharito’ completed a £16m return to the Premier League to become the highest-ever paid player at the Hammers two years after being sold to Bayer Leverkusen by Louis van Gaal for a mere £7.3m.

That is a decision that Mourinho has previously claimed he never would have made in allowing Hernandez’s exit if he had been in charge then but even so did not feel he needed to step in and bring the 29-year-old back to Old Trafford.

1/8 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/8 Renato Sanches - Bayern Munich Sanches was being chased by United before deciding on Bayern Munich last summer but is back on their radar again 12 months later. He is available for £43m and Ancelotti has admitted United are "a possibility". Getty

3/8 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

4/8 Eric Dier - Tottenham United have already had a bid less than £25m rejected for the defensive midfielder and know they must more than double it to have any hope of signing Dier, who is understood to want the move. Getty

5/8 Nemanja Matic - Chelsea Nemanja Matic has twice worked under Jose Mourinho before and he wants to make it a third time at United. However, after beating Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku, relations between the two clubs have been soured somewhat. Getty

6/8 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

7/8 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

8/8 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

Hernandez makes his return to Old Trafford on the opening day of the season but Mourinho believes that, in Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, United have more than enough quality up front.

“He left the club a few years ago, I'm not sure (if) it was his decision or the manager's but he's a good player, he's a player that will always score goals,” Mourinho said ahead of United’s friendly against Barcelona in Washington DC on Thursday.

“I would always welcome (him) in my squad because he doesn't need many minutes on the pitch to score but we move in another direction in a younger player in Lukaku and we have Rashford who can be a striker so we didn't feel that need.

“But no doubt from West Ham to get a player of his experience and quality is very good.”