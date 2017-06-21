Manchester United have been cleared of any wrongdoing in Paul Pogba's transfer from Juventus but the Italian club now face charges.

The Frenchman left the Italian champions for United in a world record £89.3m deal last summer with agent Mino Raiola reported to have earned a fee of up to £41m.

Fifa asked both clubs for "clarification on the deal" last month following claims made in the book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC," a Fifa spokesperson said.

"We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

Some reports alleged the governing body's interest in the transfer relates to third party ownership.

Raiola has denied any wrongdoing in the deal but did tell the Financial Times (£) last year that "Juventus was not the only owner of the player’s rights".

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport this week, Raiola dismissed as "fake news" that he earned such a hefty fee but refused to confirm or deny the exact amount he made from it.

Football Leaks alleged the so-called super agent received an up front fee of £23m (€27m) and will receive a further five instalments totalling £16.39m over the course of Pogba's five-year contract.

“€27m? I’ll just say that it’s not an exact figure: maybe it’s less, but maybe it’s even more,” Raiola said.

If Juventus are found guilty of any wrongdoing it is believed punishments they face could range from a fine to a transfer ban.

The Independent has contacted Juventus for comment.