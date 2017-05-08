Romelu Lukaku is not good enough to play for Manchester United, according to the club’s former assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen.

Lukaku, who is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season, rocked Everton in March when he rejected the offer of a contract extension and told the club that he wants to play Champions League football.

United are just one of the clubs scrambling for his signature – but Meulensteen does not think that the Belgian has the quality to lead their line.

Meulensteen was assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007 to 2013 and won three Premier League titles and one Champions League while at the club and is not convinced Lukaku has what it takes to fight for similar accolades.

Where next for Romelu Lukaku?







6 show all Where next for Romelu Lukaku?









1/6 Where next for Romelu Lukaku? Lukaku stunned Everton when he rejected the offer of a contract extension after a training session, but where will he go now? Getty

2/6 Chelsea Chelsea are in need of another world-class striker, especially given Diego Costa's volatile nature. Lukaku is a self-confessed fan of the club and idolizes Didier Drogba, but would he return to the club which failed to give him a chance? Getty

3/6 Manchester United A move to United perhaps makes the most logical sense. But any approach from United hinges on their summer pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, while Jose Mourinho has previously criticised Lukaku's "mentality and approach". Getty Images

4/6 PSG Following PSG's dismal capitulation in Barcelona, there is an appetite in the French capital to revolutionize the squad ahead of the new season. PSG have the cash to afford Lukaku, but it remains to be seen whether the Belgian would be happy moving to a less competitive league. AFP/Getty

5/6 Juventus The Italian champions are desperately trying to assert themselves on the European stage once again and crave a marquee signing this summer. But Juventus would only be able to afford Lukaku if they first cashed in on their talented young forward Paulo Dybala. Getty

6/6 China Interest from teams in the Chinese Super League is guaranteed. But given Lukaku's determination to play in the Champions League, it is high unlikely he would follow the likes of Oscar and Hulk to the Super League. AFP/Getty

“Don’t get me wrong here, Lukaku has obviously had a fantastic season and he is a goalscorer,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“But at a club like Manchester United you need more strings to your bow.”

Meulensteen and Sir Alex Ferguson with the Premier League trophy in 2011 ( Getty )

Lukaku leads the likes of Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa in the top scorers table this season, and has scored seven more goals than United’s most prolific player, the £260k-a-week Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He has scored a total of 84 Premier League goals over the past five seasons and is still only 23-years-old.

Lukaku is Everton's leading goal-scorer ( Getty )

And then there is the statistic that Lukaku has scored as many goals as Manchester United's entire team have managed at Old Trafford in the league this season.

However Meulensteen still has doubts over Lukaku’s finesse on the ball.

Ronald Koeman hits back at Romelu Lukaku

“What he needs to develop definitely is his game on the ball, in terms of quick combinations with his team-mates.

“That is where he falls short, I think, and it’s something that’s not as exposed at a club like Everton.

“But if you play at the highest level, your finesse on the ball in the final third, your decision making has to be absolutely spot on.

“Yes he would bring power, he would bring strength, but when you look over the years at the strikers United have had, does he fit in the same line of strikers? I don’t think so.”