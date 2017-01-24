Manchester United linked with Keita Balde Diao as PSG and Chelsea 'look set to hijack' two moves

Manchester United are among a host of clubs said to be interested in Falkirk's teenage left-back Tony Gallacher.

The 17-year-old has recently broken into the Scottish Championship side's first-team in recent weeks and has reportedly caught the eye of Stoke, Everton and even Barcelona.

With Luke Shaw still to make an impression on Jose Mourinho, the youngster could come in as a potential future star on United's left flank, according to The Sun.

Juventus are set to go head-to-head with United and Milan for Lazio's Keita Balde Diao.

The 21-year-old has already expressed a desire to leave the Italian capital and Lazio's president has put a £26m price tag on him. Jorge Mendes, agent of both the player and United manager Jose Mourinho, is said to be angling for a move to Old Trafford.

PSG appear to have hijacked a deal for Benfica's Gonçalo Guedes, who had been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old forward has scored seven and made seven assists for the Portuguese champions this season and PSG are now "very close" to landing his signature, according to beINSport

And United's transfer woes don't end there, with Chelsea said to be lining up a shock swoop for defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international, a teammate of Guedes at Benfica, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but a report in the Daily Mirror says Antonio Conte has made the 22-year-old his "No1 priority" for the summer.

Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Stoke vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Lee Grant – 7 out of 10 Made a couple of smart stops but never did anything more than expected of him. Getty Images

2/22 Glen Johnson – 6 out of 10 Was allowed to take advantage of United’s narrow midfield but kept busy defensively. Getty Images

3/22 Ryan Shawcross – 7 out of 10 Did well to combat the combined muscle of Ibrahimovic and Fellaini in the aerial battles. Getty Images

4/22 Bruno Martins Indi – 6 out of 10 Was strong defensively, even if he was caught out of position at times. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/22 Erik Pieters – 7 out of 10 Marauded forward well and got his reward when his cross was turned in by Mata. Getty Images

6/22 Charlie Adam – 6 out of 10 Made his presence in the centre of midfield felt as he harried United’s stars. Getty Images

7/22 Glenn Whelan – 6 out of 10 Watched Pogba well throughout and made sure his impact on the game was limited to the deeper positions. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Marko Arnautovic – 6 out of 10 Cynical yellow card for pulling down Herrera on the break and was not too influential in an attacking sense. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Xherdan Shaqiri – 5 out of 10 Had a decent effort from a cut inside shot, but should have fed Crouch better when Stoke had a two on two in the first half. Getty Images

10/22 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10 Neat touches and effortless passing as his glided around the field but nothing much more meaningful than that. Getty Images

11/22 Peter Crouch – 5 out of 10 Was a nuisance for Jones and Smalling and always a danger in the air. Man Utd via Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 Nothing he could do about the goal and had little to do other than that. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Was called the best right-back in the world by his manager but other than his usual overlaps, did little to reinforce that view. Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Looking more and more like the player Sir Alex Ferguson once predicted he would be and won some crucial tackles and interceptions. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Preferred to Rojo in defence and took the armband but had his work cut out with Crouch. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Had plenty of space to get forward but lacked the pace to turn it into any sort of danger for United. Getty Images

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 His usual high-octane performance and fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 Saw his effectiveness reduced as his was played in a deeper role and saw his snap-volley punched away well by Grant. Getty Images

19/22 Marouane Fellaini – 6 out of 10 Had plenty of chances in the air and brought a couple of decent saves from Grant. Man Utd via Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Mata did his usual stuff but got the unfortunate final touch to divert the ball past De Gea and then missed a golden opportunity to equalise at the other end, skying his shot over from two yards. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Missed a golden chance to equalise when he launched his shot into row Z in the first half, but created a great effort for Ibrahimovic before that. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Had a number of chances to score but twice tried to pass when a shot looked the better option. Man Utd via Getty Images

Ashley Young has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave on loan this month, according to the Daily Mail.

While Anthony Martial is unhappy - again - after being dropped for United's game against Stoke, according to the same paper.