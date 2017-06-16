Victor Lindelof reveals Jose Mourinho phone calls persuaded him to join Manchester United

Manchester United’s new signing Victor Lindelof has said he agreed to sign for the club after speaking to manager Jose Mourinho over the phone.

Lindelof was officially confirmed as a United player on Wednesday after a £30.7m fee for the defender was agreed with Benfica on Saturday.

And although Mourinho insisted in the wake of United’s Europe League victory last month that all transfer matters would be left to the club hierarchy, the Swedish 22-year-old revealed how the Portuguese rang him in a bid to convince him to join the Manchester club.

“We talked on the phone," Lindelof told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

"He told me about the club and everything around it. He also talked about how he looks at me and why he wants me at the club.”

And, in a Q&A with MUTV, he added: "I’ve spoken to him. It was a good chat. It’s very important for me to hear what he has to say.

"It feels great to know the coach wants you to finally be here. It makes me very happy.

"He’s a great coach and for me to be able to work with him is a great opportunity for me."

Lindelof admitted that he would now be facing even greater pressure as a footballer having joined United, though he insisted he was ready for the challenge ahead.

“There is pressure everywhere," he said. "There has been a lot of press in Portugal, there will be more now with one of the world’s biggest clubs.

“But it’s also really fun, very inspiring. But wherever you play, you need to perform and adapt to the new environment, no matter whether it is Germany, Italy or Spain. I look forward to it and I trust my qualities and think it’ll go well.”

