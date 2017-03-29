Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped his strongest hint yet that he will remain at Manchester United for a second season.

The Swedish international, who has previously spoken of his determination to win a league title with United, has said that he “never leaves a job unfinished”.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a fine debut season at Old Trafford and is currently United’s top goal-scorer in the league this season, with 15 goals.

He also scored a brace as the United beat Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final, prompting manager Jose Mourinho to urge the forward to stay on at the club.

Ibrahimovic has 32 trophies in his career so far ( Getty )

The 35-year-old’s apparent indecision over whether to extend his £250k-a-week into another year at Old Trafford led to rumours he was considering one final, lucrative transfer to the MLS.

But Ibrahimovic appeared to quash such speculation when he reiterated how much he is enjoying his time in Manchester.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time,” Ibrahimovic told the Manchester Evening News.

Speaking about his time at United so far, the forward added: “I’m enjoying it. I am a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent, and I do what I’m good at.

“I go in, I go for the kill and I go out. And when I go out there is no complaints, that’s what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.”

7/7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspension) Serving the last of his three-match retrospective ban for an elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, having sat out the games against Chelsea and Middlesbrough already. Getty

Manchester United return to action against West Brom this weekend, with Ibrahimovic sitting out the final match of his three-match suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings.

United are poised for a frenetic month, with the club scheduled to play nine games in April, including their two-legged Europa League tie against Belgian side Anderlecht.